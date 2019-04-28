Graft Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Graft has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $6,931.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.01171235 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014549 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,222,420,669 coins and its circulating supply is 530,317,669 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

