Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s (GT) Sell Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Longbow Research currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GT opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

