Gold Fields (GFI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,229,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of -1.06. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,011.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

