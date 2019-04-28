GMS Inc (GMS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $6,197,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $6,749,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in GMS by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 426,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GMS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE GMS opened at $17.57 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

