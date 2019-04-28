GMP Securities Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Price Target to C$22.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by GMP Securities from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.15 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.71 and a 12-month high of C$28.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.330000009705883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 211.38%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

