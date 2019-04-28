Globalstar (GSAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 342,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $150,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 732,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,110,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,492 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 12,424,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,140,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,186 shares during the period.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

