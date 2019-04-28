Geospace Technologies Co. (GEOS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 796,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 197,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 197,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Geospace Technologies Co. (GEOS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/geospace-technologies-co-geos-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.