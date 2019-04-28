Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genworth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/genworth-financial-gnw-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

GNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.