Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genworth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
