GambleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8,269.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. GambleCoin has a total market cap of $8,269.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GambleCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 9,364,144 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,216 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

