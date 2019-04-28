FY2019 EPS Estimates for Whirlpool Co. Raised by Gabelli (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Research analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the company will earn $14.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.40. Gabelli also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2020 earnings at $16.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

