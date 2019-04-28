FY2019 EPS Estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Reduced by Analyst

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.26 on Friday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.60.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. HENKEL AG & CO/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.