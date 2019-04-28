FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 35,666 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,470,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,327,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,060 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 5,046.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,322,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,253,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on eBay from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.12.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,189. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

