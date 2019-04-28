Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Receives $15.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 23,604,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

