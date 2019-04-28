Fmr LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,067 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 284,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.41. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 40.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

