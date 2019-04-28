Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,118,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,704,855 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $6,447,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $181.47 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/fmr-llc-decreases-holdings-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.