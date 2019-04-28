Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $37.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 271,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.