First National Trust Co Has $646,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 112,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $238.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

