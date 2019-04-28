First National Bank of South Miami Raises Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Centene were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Centene by 15,334.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,969,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,522,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Centene stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Centene Corp has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/first-national-bank-of-south-miami-raises-position-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.