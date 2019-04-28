Financial Review: United Continental (UAL) and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (CPCAY)

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.43% 28.41% 5.82% CATHAY PAC AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Continental and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $41.30 billion 0.56 $2.13 billion $9.13 9.63 CATHAY PAC AIRW/S $14.17 billion N/A $299.20 million $0.38 21.76

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Continental has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Continental and CATHAY PAC AIRW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59 CATHAY PAC AIRW/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Continental currently has a consensus price target of $101.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given United Continental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Continental is more favorable than CATHAY PAC AIRW/S.

Summary

United Continental beats CATHAY PAC AIRW/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

