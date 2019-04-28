FIG Partners Comments on First Financial Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for First Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,160,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,957,000 after buying an additional 301,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

