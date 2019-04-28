Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

