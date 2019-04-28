Federal Signal (FSS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.44. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.10 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.63%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 925.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 65.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

