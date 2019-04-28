Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 924,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,873,750 shares of company stock valued at $100,896,063 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

ORCL opened at $55.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

