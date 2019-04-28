Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Short Interest Down 48.4% in April

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,787 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 29th total of 5,276,290 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

EYPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nancy Lurker bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,360 in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,080,662 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 568,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 433,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 104,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $168.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.19% and a negative net margin of 1,884.18%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

