Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,531 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 765,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

