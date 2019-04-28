Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on Extreme Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 1,038,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,545. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $932.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

