Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $346,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $79.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

