ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.90-3.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.90-3.05 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $59,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,426.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,013 shares of company stock worth $3,011,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

