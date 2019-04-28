Exane Derivatives Buys 521 Shares of LCI Industries (LCII)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

LCII stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $102.22.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.39 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.00%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

