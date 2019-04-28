Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 39.1% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

