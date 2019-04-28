Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $294.61.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 29.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock worth $4,904,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/essex-property-trust-inc-ess-holdings-lifted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.