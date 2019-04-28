Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,440 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $69,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,758,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,262 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 247,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 236,423 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 203,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $67,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,803 shares of company stock valued at $19,724,549 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $76.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

