Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.42.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 258,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $117.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $694,492.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.