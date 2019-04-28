Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Energy Services Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Western Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Western Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.70.

WRG opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$63.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.63 million.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

