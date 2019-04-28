Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,673,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes $324,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/enterprise-financial-services-corp-takes-324000-position-in-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-consumer-discretionary-etf-rcd.html.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.