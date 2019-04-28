Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 33,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

