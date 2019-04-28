EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 158,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.55. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

