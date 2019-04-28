Emphy (EPY) 1-Day Volume Tops $743.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a market capitalization of $98,991.00 and $743.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.01324768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001858 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00112474 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,902,025 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

