Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,896. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.10, for a total transaction of $1,135,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $143,970.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,275. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.