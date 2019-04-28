eBay (EBAY) PT Raised to $46.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,881,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $128,172,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $590,516,000 after buying an additional 7,651,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in eBay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 884,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 136,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.