eBay (EBAY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. eBay had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,881,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $128,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $590,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of eBay by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 884,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136,488 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

