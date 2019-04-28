eBay (EBAY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.12.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

