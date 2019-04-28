Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Amazon.com by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 11,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,950.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $959.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,167.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

