Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $195.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.37 on Friday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -57.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Donegal Group worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGICA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

