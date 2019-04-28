Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.32.

DPZ stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.43. 606,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,206,000 after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

