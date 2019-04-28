Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $283.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.43. The company had a trading volume of 606,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,500. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $231.28 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,206,000 after buying an additional 699,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

