Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. Destination XL Group Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Lionel F. Conacher purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,875.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,316.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,711 shares of company stock worth $153,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

