Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Digi International news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $437,529.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,790.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $59,555.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at $647,598.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,675 shares of company stock worth $2,271,234 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGII opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

