Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.56 ($19.26).

DTE stock opened at €14.96 ($17.40) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

