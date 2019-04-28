Derwent London (DLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,600 ($47.04).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,976 ($38.89) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price for the company. Citigroup cut Derwent London to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,186 ($41.63) to GBX 2,513 ($32.84) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,181.38 ($41.57).

DLN opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.84) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70). The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $19.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

